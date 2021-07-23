Prince Harry's decision to go 'rogue' with memoir could be 'dynamite,' says expert

Prince Harry's decision to go 'rogue' with memoir could be 'dynamite,' says expert

Prince Harry's memoir is all set to open a can of worms and have devastating impact on the royal family.



The Duke, who has penned a book "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," is all set to share "the highs and the lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned" in his life.

Royal writer Richard Fitzwilliams has claimed the tome could be 'a lever' to use against his family and has the potential to be 'dynamite.'

"They have gone rogue. It is a fact. It’s incredibly worrying because they are so totally unpredictable. Anything is possible," he told the Sun.

Fitzwilliam added that the memoir announcement has "complicated matters" for the family, and "that in itself is a very worrying development."

Referring to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee next year, he said: "It will hang over all events. Nothing should detract from what is happening during the commemoration of the monarch's service.

"To do this now, to do anything that is controversial during the Jubilee, is just extraordinary."