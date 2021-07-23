Khloe Kardashian says she does not want daughter to live in her privileged bubble

Entertainment Web Desk



Khloe Kardashian says she does not want daughter to live in her privileged bubble Khloe Kardashian opened up about raising her daughter True as a white mom. The Good American founder said on Leomie Anderson’s Role Model podcast that it is important to discuss race with your children. In the show, Khloe made her fans aware that she is “learning” and “trying” to do the best she can by being True’s mother. “...But I’m obviously not a woman of color,” shared Khloe. She went on to add that she wants her daughter True to know the reality away from their “privileged life.” “Oh we live in a bubble. We never have to address that my child is Black.' I mean, of course you do! You're only setting them up I think for failure if you don't talk about race and probably the things that they're going to endure once they're in, quote, the 'real world,'" Khloe said. “...I want her to know all types of life and all types of living and be very aware of that," the mom of one added. "The beauty of having some of my sisters in the same situation is we get to have those conversations probably together...I have to educate her [True] as best as I can while still educating myself at the same time,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star concluded.



