Britney Spears is ‘not even close’ to telling her conservatorship abuse story

Entertainment Web Desk



Britney Spears recently took to social media and admitted that she’s “not even close” to sharing everything she needs to after enduring decades of conservatorship abuse at the hands of her father Jamie Spears.

The singer shared her thoughts in an Instagram post that reminded fans to take it “one day at a time” and even included a caption that foreshadows a scathing tell-all against abusive members within her family since she’s “not even close” to telling her complete story.

It reads, “So I said “life goes on” in one of my recent posts but it’s always easier said than done !!!!! In that moment that’s what felt was the easiest to say but I think we all know that I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here”.(sic)

