 
close
Wed Jul 21, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 21, 2021

Pakistan receives more coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer, Sinopharm

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Photo showing a vial of the coronavirus vaccine along with a syringe, while the logos of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE could be seen in the background. Photo: AFP
Photo showing a vial of the coronavirus vaccine along with a syringe, while the logos of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE could be seen in the background. Photo: AFP

Pakistan on Wednesday received more doses of Pfizer as well as China's Sinopharm vaccine, the  National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the NDMA announced that the consignment has been handed over to the federal health department so that the doses could be distributed among the provinces. 

The authority also announced that Pakistan received 0.7 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday.

Pakistan received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX facility in May. The doses had reached the country with the help of UNICEF.

COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing programme co-led by the World Health Organisation, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

More From Pakistan

Latest News