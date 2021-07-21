Pakistan receives more coronavirus vaccine doses from Pfizer, Sinopharm

Photo showing a vial of the coronavirus vaccine along with a syringe, while the logos of pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE could be seen in the background. Photo: AFP

Pakistan on Wednesday received more doses of Pfizer as well as China's Sinopharm vaccine, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, the NDMA announced that the consignment has been handed over to the federal health department so that the doses could be distributed among the provinces.

The authority also announced that Pakistan received 0.7 million doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday.

Pakistan received more than 100,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine through the COVAX facility in May. The doses had reached the country with the help of UNICEF.

COVAX is a global vaccine-sharing programme co-led by the World Health Organisation, the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).