Prince Harry claims his book would show people "we have more in common than we think" Prince Harry revealed that he was writing a memoir about his time as a senior member of the Royal Family, with the book due to be published in 2022.

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex has confirmed that the royal has privately spoken about the book with members of his family.

The spokesperson said the Duke was writing the book as the "prince he has become" rather than the one he was "born as". They added that Harry hoped the book would show people "we have more in common than we think" and that he was "deeply grateful" to share what he had learned over his life. In the UK, the book would be published under the label Transworld, while it will be published in the US under the Random House label and in Canada under the Random House Canada label. The memoir will examine the royal's life as a young boy and the tragic death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1997, as well as his time in the military and Afghanistan, meeting wife Meghan Markle and "the joy he has found in being a husband and father."

