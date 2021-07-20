Britney Spears’ lawyer vows to bring her conservatorship to an end soon

Entertainment Web Desk



The Toxic singer's recently-hired new attorney Matthew Rosengart said outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles that he and his firm are taking aggressive measures to remove the singer’s dad Jamie Spears as her conservator. “My firm and I are moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove Jamie Spears unless he resigns first,” he said. He made the vow following a hearing in Spears’ conservatorship case that was adjourned till next week. Rosengart was granted the ability to represent Spears last week.

