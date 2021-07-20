Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, arrested in pornography related case

Entertainment Web Desk



Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, arrested in pornography related case Indian actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been apprehended by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' on pornography charges. The police claimed that they had "sufficient evidence" against Raj Kundra. The case - involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps - was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year. "There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this," Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed the arrest. The accused will reportedly spend the night in the custody of the Crime Branch, Mumbai. He will be placed in the property cell office. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. They are parents of two children. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. They welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy - last year. Raj Kundra, who is a businessman, was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. In 2013, he was questioned by police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.

Indian actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been apprehended by the Mumbai police as the 'key conspirator' on pornography charges.

The police claimed that they had "sufficient evidence" against Raj Kundra.

The case - involving creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps - was registered with the Mumbai Crime Branch in February this year.

"There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this," Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed the arrest.

The accused will reportedly spend the night in the custody of the Crime Branch, Mumbai. He will be placed in the property cell office.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009. They are parents of two children. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj Kundra, in 2012. They welcomed their second child - a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy - last year.

Raj Kundra, who is a businessman, was part owner of Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals. In 2013, he was questioned by police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal that engulfed Indian cricket.