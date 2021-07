UK PM to self-isolate when not at work after minister´s infection

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will deal with "only essential government business" in days ahead after his health minister tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street said on Sunday.



Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak were both designated but are taking part in a government pilot scheme that enables them to continue working, a spokesperson said, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Participating individuals must take daily tests and self-isolate when not at work, according to the pilot's rules. The development comes just as Johnson's government prepares to jettison most pandemic restrictions in England on Monday.