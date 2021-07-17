'Toofan': Katrina Kaif all praises for Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is receiving accolades for his stellar performance in his new film "Toofan".

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. the film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.



The film, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.



A day after, Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan showered praises on Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif took to social media to admit that she loved watching "Toofan".

Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday, shared the poster of the film to her Instagram story and congratulated the team behind "Toofan"





