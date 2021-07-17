 
close
Sat Jul 17, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2021

'Toofan': Katrina Kaif all praises for Farhan Akhtar

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jul 17, 2021
Toofan: Katrina Kaif all praises for Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is receiving accolades  for his stellar performance in   his new film "Toofan".

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. the film stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role.

The film, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal, released on Friday on Amazon Prime Video.

A day after, Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan showered praises on Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif took to social media to  admit that she loved watching  "Toofan".

Toofan: Katrina Kaif all praises for Farhan Akhtar

Katrina Kaif, who celebrated her 38th birthday on Friday, shared the poster of the film to her Instagram story and congratulated the team behind "Toofan"


More From Entertainment

Latest News