Jason Sudeikis shows solidarity with English soccer players subjected to racial abuse

Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis is showing support for the English footballers who had to endure racial abuse after the team’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

The actor arrived at the premiere of his hit show’s second season, rocking a black sweatshirt that honoured the three English athletes.

The Ted Lasso star's sweatshirt had the names "Jadon & Marcus & Bukayo," printed in white.

The trio, who is Black, had to face racial abuse on social media after Italy routed England in the Euro 2020 final.

Since then, many stars and prominent personalities have condemned the racist abuse that emerged over a match.