Shakira releases new music video 'Don't Wait Up'

Shakira on Friday released the music video for song "Don't Wait Up", leaving millions of her fans excited.

Thousands of people watched the video on YouTube within an hour after it was shared on YouTube.

While posting the link to her video on Twitter, the "Waka Waka" singer also shared her experience of shooting the music video.







"The DontWaitUp video was so much fun to shoot, dancing and surfing all night long! Thanks to all those who worked so hard made it happen. I hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!," she wrote on Twitter.