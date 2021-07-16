Experts weigh in on Britney Spears’ wild conservatorship hearing

Experts recently got candid about Britney Spears’ wild conservatorship hearing.

Speculation regarding I all has been brought forward by family law attorney David Glass.

During his interview with People magazine he was quoted saying, “It was a wild day in court. [Britney's new attorney Mathew Rosengart] is a very impressive attorney.”

“He was a longtime assistant U.S. Attorney, he prosecuted major cases for them before he went to the private side.”

"He's with a firm that has a massive, all-encompassing trust and estates department so he has all the people he needs who know probate and conservatorships and trust issues. He himself doesn't do those cases, but he's a master litigator. He can handle any case that's given to him as long as he has the right team around him.”

He added, “She was hopping from topic to topic, going way past the things that happened five months ago, and she had to be told repeatedly by the court that she needed to slow down so the court reporter could catch up with her.”

“At one point she became so emotional she broke down and started crying, and the court gave her a couple minutes to gain her composure.”

He concluded by saying, “It's a pretty complex procedure to even initiate, and most people don't even go ahead with it. If they can have the conservator either resign voluntarily or be taken off the case, then they move on and deal with the rest of their lives instead of going after that person for whatever alleged wrongs they may have committed."