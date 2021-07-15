 
close
Thu Jul 15, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Our Correspondent
July 15, 2021

What's the weather going to be like in Karachi today?

Pakistan

Our Correspondent
Thu, Jul 15, 2021
Whats the weather going to be like in Karachi today?

KARACHI: Karachiites can expect the weather to stay hot and humid today, with some rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast Thursday  morning.

Thunderstorms and some rain is also expected over the next 24 hours, PMD predicted, saying that the maximum temperature is likely to go up till 38°C.

The  Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5°C Thursday morning and humidity was 66%.

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of seven km per hour, the Meteorological Department said.

The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms Wednesday after a brief hot spell.

The PMD had earlier predicted intermittent showers till July 16 as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rains in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

More From Pakistan

Latest News