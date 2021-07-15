What's the weather going to be like in Karachi today?

KARACHI: Karachiites can expect the weather to stay hot and humid today, with some rain, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's forecast Thursday morning.



Thunderstorms and some rain is also expected over the next 24 hours, PMD predicted, saying that the maximum temperature is likely to go up till 38°C.

The Met office recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5°C Thursday morning and humidity was 66%.

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of seven km per hour, the Meteorological Department said.

The metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms Wednesday after a brief hot spell.

The PMD had earlier predicted intermittent showers till July 16 as the monsoon season begins in the country, with rains in several cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.