Bella Hadid secretly dating Marc Kalman since a year: report

An insider revealed that the couple made sure there was 'never any PDA' whenever they went out

Bella Hadid has kept her romance with Marc Kalman well under wraps. According to new reports, the supermodel has been secretly dating her beau since more than a year now.



The couple were able to hide their relationship successfully because of the pandemic throughout 2020.

“They hid it well,” a Page Six spy said, before detailing the pair’s strategic movements.

“If they went out, he would come out first, get the car, and then she would get into the car. They would drive to a location, and he’d drop her off but not get out and go park the car.”

The source added, “They were very diligent about not being seen on a public street at the same time.”

An insider revealed that the couple made sure there was "never any PDA" whenever they went out.

“Not once,” the spy added, “and most of the time they were with other people, which of course made it difficult to prove that they were dating.”

