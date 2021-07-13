 
close
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Pet dogs that attacked Karachi lawyer put down

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Screengrab from the video of Karachi man attacked by pet dogs.
Screengrab from the video of Karachi man attacked by pet dogs.

KARACHI: The two pet dogs that mauled a Karachi lawyer have been put down as per the terms of the compormise reached between the dog's owner and the victim, confirmed police. 

Police said that the dogs were euthanised at a veterinary clinic, saying the owner of the dogs have  them.

The incident

Last month, two pet dogs attacked a man in the city's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI area.

Akhtar Ali Advocate was walking when two dogs darted towards him. The dogs, in the CCTV footage, can be seen taking a hold of a frightened Ali and tackling him to the ground.

Another man, who appears to be the caretaker of the dogs, tries to separate the animals from Ali but to no avail.

The caretaker runs off to find another man and they both then rescue the advocate from the dogs.

The two caretakers of the dogs, identified as Fahad and Ali, had left the advocate injured on the road and left with the dogs. Police had registered a case against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan and nominated the two caretakers in the case as well.

The compromise

Following the attack on the lawyer, a case was registered against the dogs' owner, and an Additional District and Sessions Judge South had issued directives to arrest him.

However, in an agreement, dated June 6, 2021, Ali, son of Mirza Akbar Ali, agreed to — "for the sake of Allah" — forgive Humayun Khan, son of Noor Khan, under the following conditions:

  • Humayun Khan tenders unconditional apology to Mirza Akhtar Ali for the hurt and injury caused to him.
  • Humayun Khan and family shall not keep at their home any dangerous or ferocious dogs as pets. Any other dogs kept as pets shall be registered with the Clifton Cantonment Board and shall not venture out on the streets without a properly trained handler and shall be muzzled and leashed at all times they are outside.
  • The two dogs involved in the incident shall be euthanised/put down by a veterinarian immediately. Any other such dogs that Humayun Khan has, he shall give them away.
  • Humayun Khan shall make a donation of Rs1,000,000 to the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation — ACF Animal Rescue. 

More From Pakistan

Latest News