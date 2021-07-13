Pet dogs that attacked Karachi lawyer put down

Screengrab from the video of Karachi man attacked by pet dogs.

KARACHI: The two pet dogs that mauled a Karachi lawyer have been put down as per the terms of the compormise reached between the dog's owner and the victim, confirmed police.

Police said that the dogs were euthanised at a veterinary clinic, saying the owner of the dogs have them.

The incident

Last month, two pet dogs attacked a man in the city's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase VI area.

Akhtar Ali Advocate was walking when two dogs darted towards him. The dogs, in the CCTV footage, can be seen taking a hold of a frightened Ali and tackling him to the ground.

Another man, who appears to be the caretaker of the dogs, tries to separate the animals from Ali but to no avail.

The caretaker runs off to find another man and they both then rescue the advocate from the dogs.

The two caretakers of the dogs, identified as Fahad and Ali, had left the advocate injured on the road and left with the dogs. Police had registered a case against the dogs' owner, Humayun Khan and nominated the two caretakers in the case as well.

The compromise

Following the attack on the lawyer, a case was registered against the dogs' owner, and an Additional District and Sessions Judge South had issued directives to arrest him.

However, in an agreement, dated June 6, 2021, Ali, son of Mirza Akbar Ali, agreed to — "for the sake of Allah" — forgive Humayun Khan, son of Noor Khan, under the following conditions: