Grenade thrown at N Waziristan girls' school during class 12 examination

A grenade was thrown at a girls' school in North Waziristan as the examination for class 12 was underway, police said Monday.

The law enforcement agency said no casualties were reported, and following the attack, police personnel reached the site and started an investigation.

Talking to Geo News, DPO North Waziristan Shafiullah Gandapur said that unidentified extremists threw the grenade at the empty security post above a government school in Haider Khel to cause panic.

"This was an attempt to disturb the law and order situation of the area [....] an investigation into the attack is underway, and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace here," he said.

The DPO said he was hopeful to get "results" soon.

Malik Gul Saleh Jan, a Haider Khel tribal leader, said Government Girls High School Haider Khel is the only girls' high school in Mirali Tehsil where girls come from far and wide for education.

"The blast was a sign that girls should not be educated here," he added.