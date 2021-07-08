Britney Spears relieved to see team resigning after bombshell testimony

In the midst of her conservatorship drama, Spears' manager and attorney Samuel Ingham resigned this week

Britney Spears is elated to see members of her team resigning one after the other after she delivered a passionate testimony in court.

In the midst of her conservatorship drama, Spears' manager Larry Rudolph, and attorney Samuel Ingham announced they are stepping down.



"She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," an insider told E!News. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

The source continued, "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."

Documents obtained by the outlet showed Spears' attorney stating that he "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel" for her. Prior to this, Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph had also announced his resignation.

However, co-conservator Jodi Montgomery said she will continue to handle the Stronger singer's financial and medical affairs, with her father Jamie Lynn Spears being the sole person responsible for making decisions for her.