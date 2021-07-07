‘Dilip Kumar secretly visited Pakistan to bring Muslims and Hindus together’

Dilip Kumar had visited Pakistan twice, for the sole purpose of bringing together the region's Hindus and Muslims

Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last at the age of 98 on Wednesday, leaving behind a void amongst his innumerable fans and well-wishers.

The Saudagar actor was hailed not just for his extraordinary presence of the silver screens in the subcontinent, but also for playing a significant role in bringing together Hindus and Muslims of the region.

The Bollywood hero had done so by visiting Pakistan twice, as revealed by the former foreign minister of the country, Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, who had visited the actor during his trip to Mumbai, India.

Following his meeting with the actor at his residence in Bandra, Kasuri was asked why he chose to stop by at Kumar’s home.

Kasuri responded saying: “Dilip Kumar Saab visited Pakistan twice secretly to bring Hindus and Muslims together. I have disclosed it in my book (Neither a hawk nor a dove) as well.”

“He is one guy who can bring India and Pakistan together. I gifted him my book and he signed and gifted me his autobiography. To me, this signed book will hold great significance. I wish Dilip Saab a long and healthy life,” added Kasuri.