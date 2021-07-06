Sindh govt springs into action after matric physics paper leak controversy in Karachi

Physics paper which was leaked on social media.

KARACHI: The Sindh government took strong notice of the mismanagement during the matric exams in Karachi and summoned the controller examination for an explanation, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The TV report said that Adviser Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro expressed anger over the controversies surrounding a leak of the physics paper and delay in exam with Controller Examination Mohammad Shaiq. The adviser summoned the board official after the chaos during the Physics paper exam on Monday.

The question paper was leaked on social media and was available outside examination centres within minutes of the exam starting at 9:30am.

Khoro asked the controller to explain what went wrong as parents and students had to undergo stress due to delays in the paper. Several examination centres in Karachi had to wait for hours before they were provided with the questionnaire.

The adviser reprimanded the controller and asked about the future course of action for those whose who missed the first paper.

In response, Shaiq held the central control officers (CCOs) responsible for the debacle. "We will take steps to improve the situation after an investigation," Shaiq told Khoro.

BSEK chief sees conspiracy

On Monday, the matric board chief suspected that the central control officers (CCOs) had a hand in the controversy surrounding the paper leak and delay in the delivery of the questionnaire.

Speaking to Geo News anchor Shahzeb Khanzada on his programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath Monday, the Chairperson of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said it was the primary responsibility of CCOs to distribute the papers to the exam centres.

"The CCOs did not arrive (at the hub) to collect exam papers," said the matric board chairperson. "The delay was caused when the board's staff, due to the CCOs absence, delivered the papers to the examination centres," he added.

Shah said it seemed as if the CCOs were involved in the conspiracy, adding that they will no longer be performing this duty.

"The CCOs orders have been cancelled. Now, the superintendents will collect papers from the hubs and deliver them to the exam centres," he added.

Shah said the board has also increased the number of hubs from 11 to 18 to ensure timely delivery of the papers from now on.

"The paper was leaked due to administrative irregularities," he said. "We will create a mechanism to prevent papers from leaking in the future," he said.