Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take romantic stroll

It is not always fancy dinners and lavish outings for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as the two were recently spotted together in a lowkey setting.
After their day out with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood, the couple hopped on a jet to the Hamptons to give themselves some space from their children, according to Page Six.
From their impromptu getaway they could be seen going on a simple stroll on Long Island.
Photos of the couple show them having a good time as they wrapped their arms around each other.
The duo seemed to be matching as they wore different shades cream and brown.