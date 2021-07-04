 
close
Sun Jul 04, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 4, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take romantic stroll

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jul 04, 2021
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck take romantic stroll

It is not always fancy dinners and lavish outings for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as the two were recently spotted together in a lowkey setting.

After their day out with their kids at Universal Studios Hollywood, the couple hopped on a jet to the Hamptons to give themselves some space from their children, according to Page Six.

From their impromptu getaway they could be seen going on a simple stroll on Long Island.

Photos of the couple show them having a good time as they wrapped their arms around each other.

The duo seemed to be matching as they wore different shades cream and brown. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment