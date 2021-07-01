Six people sustain injuries as explosion occurs in Quetta

Photo via Geo.tv

QUETTA: An explosion occurred in Quetta on Thursday evening, leaving at least six people injured and several buildings damaged.

Balochistan home minister said that more than three kilogrammes of explosives were used in the blast which was planted on a motorbike.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Counterterrorism Department (CTD) says the injured are in critical condition.



Following the blast, the injured have been shifted to the city's Civil Hospital where an emergency has been declared, police said, adding that the bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the site of the blast.

Witnesses say the explosion damaged several nearby buildings, while the explosives had been planted on a motorcycle, the CTD said.

An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal condemned the incident, saying that the terrorists involved will not be spared.

"The government will not sit idle unless the terrorism is uprooted," he said.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani also condemned the incident and said that prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He also urged the government to provide all facilities to the injured during their treatment.