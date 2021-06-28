TikTok banned in Pakistan once again

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration. — AFP/File

Nearly three months after Pakistan had lifted a ban imposed on TikTok, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday ordered to ban the video-sharing app TikTok across the country for the third time.

The SHC's ruling came during a hearing, where the court issued a notice to the attorney general of Pakistan and directed him to follow the orders and get the app banned.



Presenting his arguments in the court, the petitioner's lawyer said Peshawar High Court had earlier banned TikTok as some videos uploaded on the platform are "immoral and against the teachings of Islam."

The lawyer said his client had approached the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) before moving the court, however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.

The court has summoned the parties involved in the case on July 8.

Man moves SC seeking ban on TikTok

Earlier today, an application was filed in the Supreme Court that sought a ban on Tiktok.

Ali Zeb, a resident of Pakpattan, said that TikTok was promoting crime, with people using drugs and weapons and uploading videos, while the use of TikTok in educational institutions was leading to a bad environment for the students

The petitioner said individuals are likewise making recordings of endeavors like an attempt of suicide to get views on TikTok, while the content on it was against the Islamic laws of Pakistan.

The petitioner requested that effective policy-making be carried out by partially shutting down TikTok and ordering the government to set up a mechanism to censor the content.