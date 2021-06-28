Documents show Harry, Meghan slept through calls of Philip's death

Police confirmed, according to the document, that the message was delivered to the Sussexes’ home

Prince Harry was sleeping when he received the devastating news of Prince Philip passing away.



According to a report in The Sun, officials had to call the Duke of Sussex incessantly to convey him the news.

Prince Philip passed away in the morning of April 9, which means that it was 3 AM in California. A string of calls from officials had a Californian cop ask Harry to check his phone. Owing to the time difference between the UK and US (where Harry now lives) it is not surprising that he did not get the news straight away.

According to the publication, documents show how the news was passed on from a caller in the US Embassy in London to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office at 2.30am local time.

The message asked for a policeman to go to Harry and Meghan’s Montecito residence to tell Harry to “check his phone."

