Breakthrough as key suspect in Lahore’s Johar Town blast arrested

LAHORE: A key suspect in the Johar Town blast has been arrested by the CTD Punjab from Rawalpindi and shifted to Lahore, Geo News reported Monday citing unnamed sources.

According to the TV report, the suspect, identified as Eid Gul, is believed to be the man who had parked the explosive-laden vehicle in the city’s Johar Town.

CCTV video obtained by the law enforcement agencies shows him driving through Lahore’s roads before reaching the crime scene where he parked the car and fled.

Three people were killed and scores were left injured when a vehicle laden with explosives blew up near Hafiz Saeed's residence last week. Police said militants had targeted police in the explosion.

Law enforcement agencies had conducted raids in Punjab cities and Karachi and made arrests.

Last Friday, the security agencies had carried out a raid at a man's residence in Karachi for his suspected involvement in the deadly blast.

The investigation had revealed that the man, Peter Paul David, had visited Lahore three times in the last one-and-a-half months and resided there for a total of 27 days.

The agencies, according to sources, have found evidence that he had met several people, while they have also obtained his immigration data. The car used in the blast was also registered to him.

David runs a scrap and hotel business in Bahrain and moved his family from the Middle-Eastern country to Pakistan in 2010, sources said, adding that he had arrived in the country a month-and-a-half ago, during which, he went to Lahore three times.