Thu Jun 24, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
June 24, 2021

Maulana Fazlur Rehman survives coronavirus scare

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 24, 2021
Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Photo: File.

KARACHI: Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman's coronavirus test has turned out to be negative, the party's spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

Per the JUI-F spokesperson, Fazl had to take the COVID-19 test after he complained of feeling sick a day ago. 

The spokesperson said that as of today, the party chief is feeling better.

It should be recalled that back in March, Fazl had undergone a COVID-19 test after he developed a fever that lasted more than two days. His test, however, turned out to be negative. Doctors had advised him to rest. 

