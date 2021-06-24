Maulana Fazlur Rehman survives coronavirus scare

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman's coronavirus test has turned out to be negative, the party's spokesman confirmed on Thursday.
Per the JUI-F spokesperson, Fazl had to take the COVID-19 test after he complained of feeling sick a day ago.
The spokesperson said that as of today, the party chief is feeling better.
It should be recalled that back in March, Fazl had undergone a COVID-19 test after he developed a fever that lasted more than two days. His test, however, turned out to be negative. Doctors had advised him to rest.