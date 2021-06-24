John Cena shut down brother's wedding after getting into fight

John Cena shared a terrifying yet hilarious story of how he had shut down his brother's wedding after getting into a fist fight.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the F9 star shared how he had gifted his brother Matt Cena an open bar for the wedding.

However, that gift backfired after some liquid courage led the wrestler to get into a brawl with another brother, promptly shutting down the reception.

The story unfolded when host Jimmy directed to the wrestler if he was involved in a wedding fail to which the actor replied: "I think that's something, kind of, we all have."

"Mine was my brother Matt's wedding," he continued.

"I thought it would be a nice gesture to open the bar. Drinks are on me, that's my gift to the bride and groom. Nobody would have to pay for anything."

Apparently John had one too many and got into a fight with his other brother Dan Cena.

"So, I found out it was a mistake when my brother Dan and I got into a fistfight in the middle of the dance floor and closed the wedding down," John recalled.

He added how his family members were not particularly fazed with their violent exchange.

"You could tell, right then and there, who were guests, and who were a member of the Cena family," he quipped.

"Because the guests were like, 'What are you gonna do to stop it?' and the Cena family's like, 'No, no, let 'em figure it out. Let 'em do it.'"