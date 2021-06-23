 
close
Wed Jun 23, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
June 23, 2021

Arrow star Stephen Amell kicked off flight after berating wife publicly

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 23, 2021
Arrow star Stephen Amell kicked off flight after berating wife publicly

Stephen Amell was kicked off of a flight in Texas after he allegedly berated his wife in front of the plane passengers.

According to TMZ, the Arrow actor appeared to be intoxicated and his wife Cassandra Jean had her head buried her face embarrassment during the incident.

Sources told the outlet that a flight attendant consistently requested him to lower his voice but he refused which eventually prompted an air marshal and 3 other attendants to escort him.

The outlet added that “his wife and their companions ended up flying back to L.A. without him”.

Furthermore, Delta Airlines, which was the flight the actor was on, confirmed that their flight was delayed due to an unruly passenger,

Latest News

More From Entertainment