Watch PSL 2021 live stream: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 2

ABU DHABI: All eyes are on Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium as the Peshawar Zalmi gear up to take on the Islamabad United in a high-octane clash tonight (Tuesday).

The victor advances to the final where it will face off against Multan Sultans — who secured a berth in the final for the first time ever by defeating Islamabad United.

United will be under pressure after suffering a 31-run defeat at the hands of the Sultans in the Qualifier, a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi will have confidence backing them up as they triumphed over Karachi Kings — with a ball to spare — by 5 wickets on the same day.

The match between the two teams is scheduled to start at 9pm.



Geo Super, Pakistan's premier sports channel, has acquired the rights to live stream PSL’s sixth edition.

Cricket fans can watch the entire tournament on Geo Super's website and mobile app as well.

To watch the match live, click here.