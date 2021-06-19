Princess Diana’s friend recalls their last conversation right before she was killed

The last phone call Princess Diana had before she was killed in a car crash in 1997 is being recalled by her friend.



According t journalist Richard Kay, he was the last person whom the late Princess of Wales had called before the tragic car crash that took her life in 1997.

While making an appearance in a new ITV documentary, Kay recalled: "I spoke to her that night. [The] police said that the last call she made was to me."

Talking to him on call, the People’s Princess had told him that she was “in quite a good place” and was looking forward to embracing a new phase in her life.

"She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty. And she wanted to come back and see her boys,” said Kay.