Is Kylie Jenner planning to get married?

Kylie Jenner has settled the dust regarding her future of getting married.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opened up on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode saying while she does not see herself getting married in the near future, she hopes that one day she can.

“[I am] not thinking about marriage but I’d like to get married one day,” she said.

The revelation comes after she and Travis Scott reignited romance rumours after they were spotted getting close in New York.

A source told People that there seems to be “a different energy” between the two, one that is bringing them close to each other.

"Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now," the insider says.

"Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It's just great to see them back together."

"They never put any pressure on their relationship," the source adds.

"The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them."