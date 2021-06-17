Multan Sultans create new PSL record after beating Quetta Gladiators by biggest margin

Multan Sultans' Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dhani celebrate after dismissing a Quetta Gladiators batsman in Abu Dhabi, on June 16, 2021. — PSL/File

ABU DHABI: The Multan Sultans on Wednesday became the only team in Pakistan Super League (PSL) to win by a margin of over 100 runs after they defeated Quetta Gladiators in style.

The Sultans had beaten the Gladiators by 110 runs, breaking the record of Islamabad United, who had defeated Lahore Qalandars by 71 runs during the fifth edition of the tournament in 2020.

The Gladiators dream of winning a second PSL title ended after a defeat against the Sultans crashed them out of the sixth season.

The 73 runs made by Quetta was the second-lowest total in PSL. Sultans won the match by 110 runs.



Set a target of 184, Sarfaraz Ahmed's team lost wickets in quick intervals and could not recover from it.

Imran Khan Snr gave Multan Sultans a good start as he took the important wickets of Jake Weatherald (19) and Cameron Delport (0) in the fourth over. In the sixth over, a mix up between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Usman Khan put Quetta three down.

An over later, Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani removed Azam Khan to push Gladiators further down. The team thought they had hope till their captain was standing at the crease but Sarfaraz was sent back to the pavilion in the ninth over when he was caught by Imran Tahir in Sohail Tanvir’s over.

Tahir was then asked to bowl the 10th over of the match. The South African, did deliver for his team as he bowled a triple wicket maiden to end Gladiators' dream of winning their second PSL title.

Tahir, in his over dismissed, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan and Khurram Shahzad. And in the 12th, he took the wicket of Usman Shinwari to put Quetta nine down. In the next over Shahnawaz Dhani took the final wicket of Quetta to dismiss the Gladiators for 73.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators had won the toss and decided to bowl first.



The Gladiators were able to get a much-needed breakthrough when Khurram Shahzad dismissed Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan for 21 runs in the 9th over, while Zahir Khan got the second wicket of Sohaib Maqsood for five runs in the 10th over.

Hassan Khan was able to get the key wicket of Shan Masood (73) in the 14th over, while Rilee Rossouw (2) was sent back to the pavilion by Mohammad Nawaz.

However, despite the setbacks, Sultans kept the scoreboard ticking, with some good shots from Johnson Charles (47) till Shahzad dismissed him in the 18th over.