Luke Wilson reveals if he is returning for Legally Blonde 3’

Hollywood star Luke Wilson has addressed the idea of his return for the Legally Blonde franchise.



During a promotional interview for his recently-released film 12 Mighty Orphans, Wilson spoke to People about reviving his role in Legally Blonde 3.

Touching upon the topic of whether of not he would be open to playing Emmett Richmond—his character in the Reese Witherspoon-starrer—Wilson said he is game!

"Yeah. I'm always up to work with Reese again. We'll just have to see what happens,” he said.

Talking about the original film, the actor said: "I'll watch it when I see it on cable, and it's on cable a lot. But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much."

For the unversed, Witherspoon is gearing up to step in the shoes of attorney Elle Woods once again with Legally Blonde 3, which was co-written by Mindy Kaling.