Pandemonium in NA as Shahbaz Sharif lashes out at govt

The situation turned tense when the PTI's Ali Nawaz Awan and the PML-N's Rohail Asghar and other leaders exchanged heated words as Sharif spoke.



Speaker Asad Qaiser kept interrupting Sharif, requesting lawmakers on the treasury benches to refrain from shouting while the leader of the Opposition spoke.

However, no one listened and the Opposition leader continued, wearing headphones to drown out the noise.

"Imran Khan Niazi promised 10 million jobs. Where are those jobs?" asked Sharif. "Where are the $300bn that were supposed to be brought back to the country from abroad?"

Continuing to lash out at the government, he said that PM Imran Khan's claims of eliminating corruption from Pakistan were hollow.

"Pakistan is suffering from the worst form of corruption today," he said. "No act of posting or transferring someone these days is done without an element of corruption these days," added Shahbaz.

Shahbaz said that during the government of his brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan had set up power plants across the country and ended the menace of loadshedding.

He said the country was heading towards economic prosperity then, whereas now, everything was on the decline, even the per capita income.

As Shahbaz spoke, tempers rose when the government and Opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan can be seen in a video clip, responding in kind to abusive language by a PML-N lawmaker.

A woman lawmaker tried to pull the PTI MNA away from the group of legislators who were shoving each other. He can be seen in the video, throwing a booklet at the PML-N leader and shouting angrily at him.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry were also seen standing by their seats. Another minister, Ali Amin Gandapur can be seen in another video clip exchanging words with Opposition lawmakers.