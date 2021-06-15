PM Imran Khan mesmerises fans with cute childhood picture on social media

Photo: Instagram.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday morning took to his Instagram page and wowed his 5.1 million followers with a childhood picture.

In the snapshot, little Imran Khan could be seen posing alongside his mother, father, and two sisters.

Within 11 hours of having been posted, the picture garnered more than 76,000 likes and close to 980 comments in which fans and followers praised his cuteness and sent prayers to his late parents.

Last month, the premier has achieved the milestone of amassing 5 million followers not the popular photo-and-video-sharing platform. The development came amid his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The premier maintains an active social media presence and has become the first Pakistani politician to hit the 5m mark on Instagram.