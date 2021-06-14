FM Qureshi lauds Russia's decision to lift rice import ban on Pakistan

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) welcomes Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi during his visit to Moscow. —AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday lauded Moscow's move to lift a ban on the import of rice from Pakistan, stressing on the importance of stronger ties between the two countries.

The Pakistani foreign minister held a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, in which the two discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

"Pakistan attaches special importance to its bilateral relations with Russia," said FM Qureshi. "Strengthening of these ties, after a period of time, is welcome news," he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan aims to promote cooperation with Russia in multilateral fields, adding that Lavrov's recent visit to Pakistan cemented ties between the two countries.

"During the Russian foreign minister's trip, various regional and global issues came under discussion," said Qureshi.

FM Qureshi reminded Lavrov that Pakistan desired the early delivery of 5mn doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Russia lifts rice import ban from Pakistan

Federal Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam had announced that Russia had lifted the ban on import of Pakistani rice .

The ban had been imposed two years ago over differences of quality of the rice in Russia and Pakistan.

He had said that there is a market of 2.5 million tonnes of Pakistani rice in Russia and Pakistan is exporting rice to 140 countries.

On the other hand, the Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that Russia has initially given permission to four firms to export rice, while more companies will be allowed after inspection by Russian authorities.