PSL 2021: Faf Du Plessis 'recovering' with 'some memory loss' after suffering concussion

Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis revealed that he had concussion with some memory loss after suffering a nasty collision with Quetta Gladiator teammate Mohammad Hasnain in a Pakistan Super League match on Saturday.
But the South African cricketer is confident he will be fine. Du Plessis was taken to hospital after a nasty collision while fielding.
“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love,” he wrote on Twitter.
Opener Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute.