Mon Jun 14, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
June 14, 2021

PSL 2021: Faf Du Plessis 'recovering' with 'some memory loss' after suffering concussion

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Jun 14, 2021
Faf du Plessis, a member of the Quetta Gladiators, addressing a virtual press conference, in Abu Dhabi, on June 6, 2021. Photo: File

Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis revealed that he had concussion with some memory loss after suffering a nasty collision with Quetta Gladiator teammate Mohammad Hasnain in a Pakistan Super League match on Saturday.

But the South African cricketer is confident he will be fine. Du Plessis was taken to hospital after a nasty collision while fielding.

“Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I’m back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love,” he wrote on Twitter.

Opener Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute.


