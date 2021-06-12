PTI's budget an 'economic attack' on people, Bilawal says

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing an event. — Facebook/BilawalBhuttoZardariPk

KARACHI: The PTI-led government's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 is an "economic attack on Pakistanis", PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Saturday as he condemned it.

In a statement, the PPP chairman said PTI would not be permitted to "play with the nation’s future", vowing his party would not allow Prime Minister Imran Khan "to conduct an economic massacre of the people."

Reiterating PM Imran Khan was "deaf, dumb, and blind" to the plight of the average citizen, he said: "The year might have changed, but the conditions of the people remain the same. A poor man’s house is still being deprived of necessities."

Condemning PM Imran Khan for his "lack of empathy towards the underprivileged", Bilawal said through the new budget, the premier had made his "enmity" towards the poor people clear.

"He has exposed his anti-people agenda with the new budget," he said.

The PPP chairman said that while the government was busy presenting "false facts" through the Economic Survey 2020-21 and claiming that the nation is flourishing, government employees protested against inflation outside the Parliament.

“People are now retaliating because they are aware of the puppet prime minister’s empty promises,” he said, adding: "They know it is Imran Khan’s habit to talk big and do nothing. He is incompetent and has completely failed to provide relief to the common man."

Highlighting how the facts tell another story, Bilawal said that an anti-people budget "was expected" from the PTI government.

“If the inflation rate, unemployment, and poverty figures have been historic during Imran Khan’s tenure, how can the budget be public [friendly]?” he questioned.