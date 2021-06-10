SIM cards of anti-vaxxers to be blocked in Punjab

People wait for their turn to get a COVID-19 coronavirus Sinovac vaccine at the Red Crescent vaccination centre in Rawalpindi on May 24. — AFP/File

The SIM cards of people refusing to get vaccinated will be blocked, the Punjab government announced on Thursday, as the the country seeks to inoculate 70 million people by the end of December.

The decision was made during a meeting with Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in the chair, with high-ranking civil and military officials in attendance.



During the meeting, the officials decided that walk-in vaccinations would be opened for people above 18-years old from June 12.

The provincial government will set up mobile vaccination camps outside shrines across the province and will vaccinate people suffering from cancer and aids on a priority basis.

Upon getting vaccinated, people will be able to enter cinemas, restaurants, and attend weddings.

The decision comes a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had announced the opening up of the walk-in vaccination facility to all citizens above 18, starting Friday, June 11.