Lahore weather update: Met office forecasts hot weather, dusty winds and some rain

Children cool off next to an ice block at an ice factory in Lahore on June 9. Photo: AFP

The residents of Lahore can expect dusty winds today (Thursday) evening and a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department.



The Met office also said, however, that a system of rains is likely to enter the city from tomorrow evening.

The sun has been boiling the city for more than three days now.

A day earlier, Lahore recorded a temperature of 44.1°C, but the real feel index put it at 43°C.

The wind speed in today evening could be 36km per hour, the Met office said, adding that the rains may reduce the heat intensity.

Currently, the humidity in Lahore is 45%.