No differences in PDM, all parties share same ideology, says Maryam Nawaz

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif speaking during a press conference. Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday clarified that there are no differences within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and all parties share the same ideology.

"We all share the same ideology and the parties in the PDM have the same position which Nawaz Sharif has," she said while speaking to the media in Islamabad.

Maryam also said that since the PPP is no longer a part of the PDM, there is no point in discussing it. She went on to say that PPP is neither her priority nor she is competing against it.

Speaking about the matter of the Opposition's resignations from the assemblies, Maryam said that the move would have only been beneficial had all the parties tendered their resignations. She, however, admitted that the resignation of some parties would have been detrimental.

Answering a question, the PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI-led government has provided air bases to the United States, which is a very serious matter.

"The government has not categorically denied the allegations, therefore, it should clarify in the parliament regarding what kind of exchanges it has signed with the US," she said.

Maryam also said that institutions are used for political revenge and ex-FIA director-general Bashir Memon's statement regarding the misuse of institutions is proof of that.

It should be recalled that back in April, Memon, while speaking on the Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath," had alleged that he was asked by the prime minister himself to file cases against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and other Opposition leaders during his tenure as the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) director-general.