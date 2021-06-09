Tom Hiddleston is a die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan and here is proof

When asked about what comes to his mind with the word India, Tom Hiddleston said ‘Shah Rukh Khan’

British actor Tom Hiddleston’s devoted fans are perhaps already familiar with his strong connection to India.

The Thor star revealed that he is a big fan of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, in a special video message for his Indian fans.

Prior to the release of his series, Loki, he played a game of word association in a promo. The actor was asked about the word ‘Loki’ to which he said ‘me’ and then was given the word ‘brother’ for which he replied ‘[Chris] Hemsworth.’

Upon being questioned about what comes to his mind with India, Hiddleston said ‘Shah Rukh Khan.’ For the word ‘Bollywood’, he said, "Am I allowed to say Shah Rukh Khan again? Shah Rukh Khan again."

Earlier in 2012, he revealed during an interview with Hindustan Times that he was a big fan of Aishwarya Rai and King Khan.

"I have family in India. My sister stays in Chennai and I’ve been to India about four times so far. The last time I came was in October last year (2011)… I came very quietly just to see my sister. I love it there,” he said.

"My Indian family is always introducing me to new films. My sister made me see Devdas that had Aishwarya Rai. The last film I saw was Shah Rukh Khan’s My Name Is Khan on an airplane. I loved it,” he added.

"I’d want nothing more but to star in a Bollywood movie," he said.