Sindh to put up resistance as Centre has ignored it: CM Shah

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressing a press conference in Karachi, on June 8, 2021. — YouTube

KARACHI: Sindh will put up a resistance against the federal government as it has "deprived" the province of its due share in the upcoming budget, the province's chief minister Murad Ali Shah said Tuesday.

The federal government is taking "revenge on the people of Sindh for getting fewer votes," CM Shah said as he addressed a press conference in the metropolis.

The chief minister said when the provincial government demands its rights, allegations are made and cases are filed against PPP leaders.



CM Shah said the federal government has "completely ignored Sindh in the new budget", adding that not "a single penny" had been set aside for the Karachi project.

The chief minister urged the federal government to not "divide Pakistan into two", as he reiterated the warning that Sindh would not tolerate such treatment anymore and would show "resistance."

CM Shah said the officials from the federal government could spend the money themselves, but they should consult the province while making decisions.

No allocations have been made for drains and river schemes in Sindh.

"[The federal government] had said they had set aside Rs90 billion for Sindh. I demand that they prove it."