Sat Jun 05, 2021
June 5, 2021

Cynthia Erivo drops debut track The Good' ahead of album release

Sat, Jun 05, 2021
Cynthia Erivo drops debut track The Good’ ahead of album release

Lyricist and singer Cynthia Erivo has officially dropped the first ever single from her upcoming debut album The Good.

Shortly after the single releasead, Cynthia issued a statement and according to Rolling Stone she was quoted saying, “In storytelling, chapter one and verse one is the way you always begin, and because I believe I’m a storyteller, that’s what I wanted to do with my music.”

“That’s what this is about, just starting [and revealing] the human parts of me that you don’t often get to see.”

Check it out below:



