Insider says Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck inseparable after Miami getaway

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck were clicked holding hands and cozying up to each other

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been painting the town red with massive PDA in Miami's West Coast.



The two, after reigniting their romance, were clicked holding hands and cozying up to each other.

According to an insider, "They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner."



The restaurant source told PEOPLE that the Latino singer sported a long tan coat as she held hands with the Batman star and shared an embrace with him, resting her head on his shoulder.

"They were holding hands, hugging, kissing. They weren't trying to hide the fact that they were together," the insider said about the couple's workout sessions. "They are very much into each other and being together."

"Truthfully, they are really nice people," the source added. "No one stands around the gym [Anatomy Miami Beach] saying, 'Don't approach them.' No one bothers them, everyone is respectful. Everyone loves her. All the women are checking her out and her routine because she looks so amazing and is so strong."