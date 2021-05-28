Pakistan posts COVID-19 positivity ratio below 5% for fourth consecutive day

People line up to buy sugar bags at controlled rates under the Ramadan relief package organised by the provincial government in Lahore. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: After a deadly third wave of coronavirus, Pakistan reported a positivity ratio below 5% for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.



According to National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data, about 2,482 new infections had emerged during the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 913,784 across the country.

The positivity ratio stands at 4.8% across the country. The number of active cases has reached 59,018 with the nationwide recoveries rising to 831,744.



At least 67 more people succumbed to the coronavirus, raising the national death tally to 20,607 as per the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 314,158 cases, Punjab 337,775, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 131,411, Islamabad 80,927, Balochistan 24,908, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 19,060, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,545 so far.



Pakistan is reporting a constant decline in coronavirus cases. The country reported a positivity rate of 4.34%, which was the lowest since March 6 as the country sees a steady decline in coronavirus cases. On March 6, the country recorded a positivity rate of 4.2%.

Meanwhile, vaccination drives against coronavirus are underway across the country. Pakistan had opened registrations for citizens aged 19 and above for the coronavirus vaccination yesterday.