Kate Middleton's failed attempt to create tune sparks laughter from Prince William

Kate Middleton made a failed attempt to create tune and sparked laughter from her hubby Prince William during their visit to Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit.



The Duke and Duchess visited Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit earlier this week as a part of their Royal duties, where Kate tried her hand at DJing.

On their way to the unit, the couple stopped at the Heavy Sound CIC which has a bus equipped with music instruments. And Kate decided to give it a try!



Kate and William - who carried out their first engagement together in Scotland as part of their joint tour of the nation - shared snippets of their visit on Instagram, wherein the Duchess can be seen exploring how to DJ.



Kate tried to create a tune, but Prince William felt that she failed miserably as he joked: “What’s that? It sounds like cat.” Later, he commented: “Please turn that off. It’s hurting my ears.”

