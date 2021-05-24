Quetta Gladiators to miss out on Naseem Shah after he violates COVID-19 protocols

Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah. — PSL/File

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah has been out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 6) after he violated COVID-19 protocols, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Monday.

The pacer arrived at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result — that was a prerequisite for departure from Pakistan — the board said.

The fast bowler will not be travelling to Abu Dhabi on May 26 and is now out of the competition, PCB said.

"As per the COVID-19 protocols for the remaining Pakistan Super League 6 matches, all those travelling through chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on 24 May with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel," the statement said.

Upon submission of the report, he was placed into isolation on a separate floor before being released following a decision made by a three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL.

Shahid Afridi to not partake in PSL 6

Earlier in the day, Multan Sultans’ star all-rounder Shahid Afridi was also ruled out of the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL-6 due to a back injury.

The former Pakistan captain was training in Karachi for the upcoming PSL 6 matches when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who has advised him complete rest.

Shahid, who appeared in Sultans’ four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who would be joining the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.