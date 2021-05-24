Pakistan will announce the Hajj policy after the final announcement of the Hajj policy by the Saudi government. AFP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has said that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has not taken a final decision on the number of pilgrims and Hajj-related safety measures yet.

The Saudi authorities also informed that media reports about the number of pilgrims were mere recommendations from the Saudi Ministry of Health.

In a video statement, he said the Saudi minister for Hajj and Umrah, in a telephonic conversation with him, had confirmed that the Hajj 2021 policy had not been finalised.

The minister noted that the Saudi government has not yet taken a final decision on these suggestions.

The Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence before making a final decision about Hajj.

Pakistan will announce the Hajj policy after the final announcement of the Hajj policy by the Saudi government.

Previously, the minister had said that the Saudi government has allowed only 60,000 faithful to perform the sacred religious ceremony of Hajj this year under strict health and precautionary measures.

He had said that some 15,000 locals and 45,000 people from other countries would be allowed to perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.

The pilgrims have to follow coronavirus-related standard operating procedures.

The Saudi government had issued nine pages of special instructions and conditions.



Hajj to take place under strict SOPs

Hajj 2021 will take place under special circumstances with special norms, rules, and regulations, eligibility, criteria, and age restrictions.

People below the age of 18 and over 60 years will not be allowed to go for Hajj, while health certificates will have to be deposited.

Qadri had asked the Pakistani intending pilgrims to continue their Hajj preparations.

Authentic coronavirus vaccine certificates and a PCR negative test has been made mandatory.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has requested the Saudi authorities to register the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for pilgrims.

This year’s Hajj is expected to begin on July 17.

Usually, an estimated two million people visit Makkah and Madinah for the annual gathering of Hajj.

However, amid the coronavirus outbreak, only a limited number of people will be allowed to perform Hajj.

Last year, only 10,000 people living in Saudi Arabia were allowed to perform Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic.