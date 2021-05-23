Power yet to be restored in several areas of Karachi

KE’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network on Saturday afternoon experienced tripping along with the 220 kV NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit. Representational image

KARACHI: Power supply is still suspended in various parts of the city after several hours of a power outage that made life miserable for Karachiites a day earlier.

The electricity remains suspended in Baldia Ittehad Town, Qaim Khani Colony, Orangi, Shantinagar, Korangi, Malir Shamsi Society, and Shah Faisal Colony.

Several areas of Lyari are also without power since the electricity breakdown occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to the official statement, KE’s 220 kV Extra High Tension network on Saturday afternoon experienced tripping along with the 220 kV NKI-Baldia 1&2 circuit.

"NTDC and KE teams immediately responded by coordinating closely for the restoration of the circuits," read the statement.

It said that the connection with the national grid and subsequently power supply to all affected grids was restored within the hour.

During the restoration process, initial reports were received of smoke from one of four busbars used for outgoing supply of power from the KE’s Bin Qasim Power Station 1 whereas no fault was discovered on the generation side.

"The damaged busbar was isolated and alternate busbars were utilised to bring BQPS 1 back online," it said.

"Power from BQPS 2, NKI, and IPPS is being supplied to the city whereas a full load of BQPS 1 is expected to be added into the system in the next few hours," KE had added.