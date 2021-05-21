KP to begin phase-wise educational institutions' reopening from May 24

Students wearing facemasks walk through a street to their school in Peshawar. — AFP/File

The higher and secondary educational departments said of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said Friday a staggered re-opening of all educational institutions in some districts of the province would start on May 24.

The educational institutions are reopening in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio remains below 5% — a decision made in line with the National Command and Operations Centre's announcement.



Public and private universities and colleges in districts Battagram, Buner, Chitral Lower, Chitral Upper, DI Khan, Hangu, Khyber, Kohistan Upper, Kohiatan Lower, Kolet Palas, Karak, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Malakand, Orakzal, Swat, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Tank, and Tor Ghar will open from May 24.

However, in the rest of the districts, educational institutions will remain closed till June 7, and the educational activities will continue online, the notification said.

Moreover, the schools in Battagram, Kurram, Buner, Lakki Marwat, Chitral Lower, Mohmand, Chitral Upper, Malakand, DLKhan, Orakzai, Hangu, Swat, Khyber, N Waziristan, Kohistan Upper, S Waziristan, Kohistan Lower, Tank, Kolai Pallas, Tor Ghar, Karak will reopen from May 24, while in the rest of the districts, the mode of education will remain online.

A day earlier, the NCOC had allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than 5%.

The NCOC had decided all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.